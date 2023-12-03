Eldon Man Facing Numerous Charges After HWP Arrest Friday

A 61-year-old from Eldon wanted on a felony probation and parole warrant now faces several other pending charges after being arrested late Friday morning by the highway patrol.

In addition to the P&P warrant, the highway patrol alleges that Wayne Eickhoff was in possession of controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia, failed to comply with ignition interlock requirements and other driving-related issues.

Eickhoff was taken to the Miller County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.