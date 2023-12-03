Public Hearing Set During BOA Meeting For Osage Beach Fiscal 2024 Budget

The date for a public hearing has been announced to take comments for and against the proposed Fiscal-2024 operating budget in Osage Beach.

The public hearing will be held as part of the board of aldermen meeting this next week with the announced figure being a little more than $47.7 million for 2024.

The board will consider several other items during what is shaping up to be a busy meeting including approval of different improvements at the Lee-C Fine and Grand Glaize airports.

The board of aldermen meeting, in Osage Beach City Hall on Thursday the 7th, will begin at 6:00.