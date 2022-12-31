Eldon Man Killed In Fatal Crash Wednesday

A 20-year-old from Eldon is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck while standing on Business Route-54 near East View Drive.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 7:00 Wednesday evening.

The report indicates that George Cook was standing in the roadway when a pick-up driven by 35-year-old Cory Dunn, also from Eldon, approached in the westbound lane.

Dunn was unsuccessful in trying to avoid hitting Cook sending his pickup off the roadway before hitting a MoDOT sign.

Cook was pronounced dead a short time later at Lake Regional in Osage Beach.

Dunn was not injured in the incident.