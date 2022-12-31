MoDOT Unveils Plans for Improvements to Route 54 in Jefferson City

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has announced plans to make safety improvements and expand traffic capacity along U.S. Route 54 in northern Jefferson City.

Plans and details are currently available on the MoDOT website.

Plans include widening U.S. Route 54 to six lanes (three in each direction) from the Roy Blunt Bridge over the Missouri River to the U.S. Route 63/Missouri Route 94 interchange.

The project also includes restriping the eastbound lanes of Route 54 on the Blunt Bridge, to expand from three lanes to four.

In addition, the Route W bridge over Route 54 and the interchange bridges at Routes 63 and 94 will be rehabilitated.

“Traffic volumes along this corridor continue to grow,” said Central District Engineer Machelle Watkins. “We have been working with the city and county, as well as local businesses that will be impacted, to identify potential enhancements and reconfigurations for these intersections. Our goal is to make the usage of this roadway as safe and reliable as possible for all travelers that come through the area.”

Work is expected to take place in 2024, with the contract for the project scheduled to be awarded in December 2023.

Motorists and area residents can find more details on this project, and leave comments, at modot.org/JeffersonCity54.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org.