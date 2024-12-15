Eldon Passes Rules On Earned Vacation Time During Recent Board Meeting

Use it or lose it in Eldon.

Based on an ordinance passed last year, the Eldon Board of Aldermen tackles the issue of potential large payouts at the end of the year to city staff who accumulate but don’t use any of their earned vacation time.

“Unless you use half of the vacation time that you earn for the year, you don’t get paid out all of your hours.”

The ordinance clarifies any questions there may be about unused time.

“The board had always gone back, ever since I can remember, gone back and paid out some certain amount of hours. There’s no rhyme or reason to it. It was just the board’s going to pay you back some of these hours and you can carry over what you carry over. So now there’s an ordinance that actually spells it out.”

The ordinance passed unanimously during Tuesday night’s meeting.