Eldon Prepares For Annual Parade & Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday

Residents are enjoying the Christmas on the Square in Camdenton, kicking off Friday night and lasting through Saturday…. but it’s not the only Christmas party happening this weekend.

Residents in Eldon are also having a party of their own with the annual Christmas Parade and Celebration.

Officials say it encompasses all of Saturday, with activities such as the horse drawn carriages, a Christmas tree lot, visits from Santa Clause at the Community Center, the Maple Street Holiday craft & bazaar and more.

They’ll also have carolers, a living nativity scene, roasted chestnuts and ornament decorating for the children, all during the day.

Later in the evening is the annual parade, leading up to the lighting of the tree at Rock Island Park.