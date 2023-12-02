New Sunrise Beach Firehouse Officially Opened

Sat. Dec 2nd, 2023
It’s official…as of 7:00 Saturday (12/02/2023) morning, residents and visitors within the Sunrise Beach Fire District can now feel a little more protected.
The official opening of the new Sunrise Beach firehouse took place just hours after the district announced the graduation , Friday, of Recruit Class-23-13 and three firefighters promoted to Lieutenant.
Lieutenant Gus Gremp is the first officer to staff the new station house-4 full-time which will also house an engine, a tanker and a brush truck.