New Sunrise Beach Firehouse Officially Opened

It’s official…as of 7:00 Saturday (12/02/2023) morning, residents and visitors within the Sunrise Beach Fire District can now feel a little more protected.

NEWS-12-02-2023 SBFD-4 OPEN

The official opening of the new Sunrise Beach firehouse took place just hours after the district announced the graduation , Friday, of Recruit Class-23-13 and three firefighters promoted to Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Gus Gremp is the first officer to staff the new station house-4 full-time which will also house an engine, a tanker and a brush truck.