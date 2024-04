The Osage Beach Police Department reports three arrests for the week ending on Sunday.

Two of the arrests, a 34-year-old man from Kaiser and a 56-year-old from Osage Beach, were arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

The other individual arrested was a 32-year-old woman from Eldon for DWI and C&I driving.

Osage Beach police also conducted 83 traffic stops and assisted on 24 fire department-related calls for the week.