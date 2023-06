An Eldon woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident just after 4:00 Tuesday morning on highway-64 at highway-A-A in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says 64-year-old Patricia Galbreath, of Lebanon, pulled into the path of 43-year-old Billy Evans, of Goodson.

Evans and a passenger, 46-year-old Luana Woodruff of Eldon, both suffered moderate injuries and were treated at a Springfield hospital