Two New Highway Patrol Troopers Are Coming To The Lake Area

The lake area will soon have two new highway patrol troopers keeping their eyes open on the roadways and on the water.

Captain John Hotz says that John Rizer, of Camdenton, is being assigned to marine operations while Levi Tiller, of Boonville, will be patrolling on land in Morgan and Moniteau Counties.

Rizer and Tiller are joined by nine others being assigned in troops A, C and F when they officially graduate from the academy next Friday, June 23rd.

Their new assignments will become effective on July 10th.

Full Release:

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 11 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 23, 2023. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony will be live streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 117th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 3, 2023. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on July 10, 2023.

The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, will provide the keynote address and administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Colonel Olson will also address the class. The Troop F Color Guard will present the colors and Sergeant Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, will sing the national anthem. Pastor Doug Richey, Pisgah Baptist Church, Excelsior Springs, MO, will provide the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards will be presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category will earn the respective award.

The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 117th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Trooper Mary E. Groner, Jefferson City, MO, Cass County

Trooper Timothy W. Heintz, Ridgeway, MO, Clay County

Troop C

Trooper Dalton B. Howell, Thayer, MO, South St. Louis County

Trooper Caleb C. De Alba, Naylor, MO, South St. Louis County

Trooper Michael S. Ogborn, Foristell, MO, St. Charles County

Trooper Jade M. Doyle, Carthage, MO, North St. Louis County

Trooper Hunter L. Rivera, Steelville, MO, South St. Louis County

Troop F

Trooper John K. Rizer, Camdenton, MO, Marine Operations

Trooper Levi G. Tiller, Boonville, MO, Morgan/Moniteau Counties

Troop I

Trooper Igor V. Brutsky-Stempkovsky, Willard, MO, Pulaski/Maries Counties

Trooper Gary W. Picard, Willow Springs, MO, Crawford County