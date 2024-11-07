Election Turnout High Across The Lake Of The Ozarks Region

As expected for the General Election on Tuesday, heavy voter turnout was reported in the lake area and statewide.

In Camden County, 25,732 total ballots were cast for a 73.28 percent turnout of the 35,114 total registered voters.

In Miller County, there were 13,148 ballots cast out of a total 18,880 registered voters for a 69.64 percent turnout.

And in Benton County, the clerk’s office reports 10,872 ballots were cast from the 15,608 total registered voters for a 69.66 percent turnout.

While the numbers were not available from Morgan County, the combined turnout in Camden, Miller and Benton counties came in at 71.5 percent while the statewide unofficial turnout, according to the secretary of state’s office, was 67.5 percent.