Mid-County Fire Chief Breathes Sigh Of Relief Following Tax Levy Vote

That deep sigh of relief you may have heard coming from the Camdenton-area Wednesday morning was probably coming from the Mid-County Fire District.

Chief Scott Frandsen says, with the district’s operating tax levy narrowly failing at the time with one precinct still out, he lost some sleep waiting for final numbers.

“Well, I don’t know if I was doing something wrong, but like I said at 3:00 when I was hitting refresh till probably 330I mean it was after they say they published it, I was still showing 17 of 18. So finally about four is when I gave up and when I woke up and I pulled it up and it said 18 of 18.”

When the final precinct was tabulated, some 9,000 absentee votes, what appeared to be a 26-vote failure of the levy was transformed into passage by 223 votes.

Proceeds from the levy increase will first be able to put into the new budget year starting January 1st, 2026.