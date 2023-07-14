Endangered Person Advisory Issued By Vienna Police Department For Teddy Wilson

The Vienna Police Department is issuing an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person.

Officials say that 51-year-old Teddy Wilson vanished from 174 Ballpark Road in Vienna, at around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Wilson is described as a white man, standing 5’9″ and weighting 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a hat.

Wilson is also a ward of the state and has several diagnosed mental conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety disorder and depression that he takes medication to treat but has not received his last doses, which could cause him to become more unstable.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.