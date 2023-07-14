Endangered Person Advisory Issued By Vienna Police Department For Teddy Wilson

Fri. Jul 14th, 2023
The Vienna Police Department is issuing an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person.
Officials say that 51-year-old Teddy Wilson vanished from 174 Ballpark Road in Vienna, at around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Wilson is described as a white man, standing 5’9″ and weighting 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a hat.
Wilson is also a ward of the state and has several diagnosed mental conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety disorder and depression that he takes medication to treat but has not received his last doses, which could cause him to become more unstable.
Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.
More info:
The Vienna Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that occurred at 174 Ballpark Road, Vienna, MOat 6:00 p.m. on 07/13/2023.
Missing Is:
Teddy L. Wilson a white, male, age 51
The endangered missing person:
Teddy L. Wilson, is a white, male, age 51, height 5’9″, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a hat.
Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:
Wilson is a ward of the state and has several diagnosed mental conditions including schizophrenia, anxiety disorder and depression that he takes medication to treat but has not received his last doses, which could cause him to become more unstable.
Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Vienna Police Department at (573) 422-3381.