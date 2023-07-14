Morgan R2 Board Of Education Set To Meet This Coming Monday About JAG Program

The Morgan County R-2 Board of Education gets back together on Monday with a regular session highlighted by several new business items.

Among those items on the published agenda include: a memorandum of understanding for the JAG Program, a review of the bus driver handbook and considering a date to conduct a tax rate hearing.

The board will also break off into a closed session to take care of student discipline, personnel and legal matters.

The Morgan County R-2 board meeting starts at 6:00 next Monday in the middle school library.