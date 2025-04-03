UPDATE: Endangered Person Located

Located.

The Eldon Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred during the late afternoon hours of March 25th.

The highway patrol’s advisory says that 51-year-old Christy Hayes left the police department that day and went back to her residence on North Tedmark and has not been in contact with family members since then.

Hayes is described as 5’2”, 110 pounds, brown hair and eyes and was wearing a pink checkered long sleeve shirt with a hood, blue jeans and black boots. Hayes was also described as being possibly armed with a history of mental instability was driving a 2009 silver Dodge Charger in an unknown direction of travel..

Anyone with information on Hayes or the vehicle should call Eldon Police, 9-1-1 or local law enforcement.