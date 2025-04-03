Gov. Kehoe Activates MO National Guard

Governor Mike Kehoe has signed an Executive Order activating the Missouri National Guard to assist with response efforts for ongoing and forecasted severe storms.

The order covers damages and the potential for more damage being caused by tornadoes, straight line winds, large hail, heavy rains, flooding and flash flooding.

The governor first declared a State of Emergency in preparation for the severe weather on March 14th and 15th..

The newest Executive Order will expire, unless terminated or extended before then, on April 14th.