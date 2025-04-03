Weekend Altercation at Osage Beach Business Leads to Harassment and Kidnapping Charges

An Osage Beach man is charged with first-degree felony harassment and third-degree misdemeanor kidnapping after an altercation this past Saturday morning at a local business.

Camden County Courthouse documents allege that 54-year-old James Glenn Perry entered the business yelling and was attempting to forcefully take an employee out before returning to his car when two customers and employees of the business were able to stop him from doing so.

During the sequence of events, Perry was reportedly overheard saying that he “just was to stop and smell the roses” referring to the employee as a “goddess”.

Perry was arrested by Osage Beach police and booked into the Camden County Jail and was being held on a $75,000 bond.