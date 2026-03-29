Entertainment Bill on Move in State Legislature

A House bill being considered to allow for the designations of entertainment districts in Osage Beach and Chesterfield appears to be on the move in the state Senate.

Sponsored by the 123rd district’s Jeff Vernetti, the bill would put the mechanism in place for the two municipalities to create and designate entertainment districts under local jurisdiction and enforcement.

Among the areas being considered for entertainment districts in Osage Beach include the outlet mall redevelopment and the Lakeport at Oasis projects.

Vernetti’s bill was third read and passed out of the House earlier this month by a 137-10 vote before being put in the hands of the Senate. It was first read in the Senate on March 9th and read for a second time and referred on Monday (March 23) to the Local Government, Elections and Pensions Committee.