MoDOT Warns Improperly Placed Signage on Right-of-Way to be Removed

With the political season and the upcoming garage sale season now upon us, the Missouri Department of Transportation is cautioning those who post signs for the public to see to make sure the signs are not infringing on state right-of-way.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says there will be little or no leniency for those who don’t bother to make sure signs are appropriately placed.

Those who do have their signs removed from right-of-way by MoDOT will generally have 30 days to claim those signs back from the local maintenance facility.