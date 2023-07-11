Epoxy Work To Continue Along US 54 In The Next Few Weeks

That epoxy treatment work on several bridges and overpasses in Osage Beach isn’t quite done yet.

That’s according to MoDOT Engineer Danny Roeger who says the contractor will return from a job outside of the area to finish the job.

“They’ve been done with the Niangua Bridge for about a week now and they completed the KK Bridge. So they will be mobilizing back in the middle of next week to resume work where they left off.”

Roeger also says, once the treatment is applied, it won’t have to be done again for at least 20 years.

“It’s simply just to prolong the life expectancy of the bridge deck itself, the driving surface. So we were starting to see some micro cracking in the concrete deck…..This is an attempt to seal that up.”

When the contractor does resume, still to come include: the bridges and overpasses along Jeffries, Passover, the two one-way couples near Kwik Kar, Route-2-42 and the Hatchery Road Bridge leading into the Osage Beach City Park.