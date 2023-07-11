Lake Ozark Board Of Alderman Set For Tuesday Night Meeting

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen gets together again in regular session tonight with several items appearing on the published agenda highlighted by new business.

New business items include a resolution authorizing the city’s financial advisor to pursue over three-million dollars of municipal bonds for water system and street improvements.

The board will also consider an ordinance to adopt a budget amendment for fiscal-2023 and adjourn into a closed session to take care of legal matters.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, tonight in city hall, begins at 6:00.