ER Visits For Tick Bites Higher This Year Than Past Decade

With emergency room visits to treat tick bites climbing to some of the highest levels seen in nearly a decade, this year could become one of the worst seasons in Missouri.

That’s according to a report issued by publicityforgood.com citing CDC data that shows Missouri is among nine other states where 137 out of every 100,000 E-R visits in April were due to tick bites…the highest levels since 2017.

It’s estimated that 31 million Americans are bitten by ticks every year with 476,000 diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease.

Warmer winters, changing climate conditions and expanding tick habitats are being blamed for the increasing numbers.

It’s also suggested if you have any concerns after discovering a tick bite that you consult with your medical provider.