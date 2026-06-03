Hatchery Ridge Trail Ribbon Cutting & Party Set For Sunday

Completion of the Hatchery Ridge Trail in Osage Beach will mark a significant milestone this weekend with the official grand opening of the three-mile loop in the state park.

Years in the making, the trail has developed from a collaborative partnership between the City of Osage Beach Parks and Recreation, Lake of the Ozarks state Park and the Magic Dragon Trails program.

Different activities will take place during the grand opening which will be at Osage Beach City Park from 1:00-4:00 on Sunday of this weekend.

The ribbon-cutting will be at 2:00.