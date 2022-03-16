Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is taking aim at the Missouri School Boards Association for alleged violations of the Sunshine Law.

According to a release by Schmitt’s office, they had previously requested records from the MSBA related to their role in the October 4, 2021 memo from the Biden Administration and National School Boards Association that designated concerned parents who show up to school board meetings as “domestic terrorists” and called for FBI surveillance of those parents.

Schmitt’s office also requested documents related to MSBA guidance on critical race theory, mask mandates, and IEP meeting policies.

Schmitt says the MSBA failed to respond to Sunshine Law requests, which is in direct violation of Missouri law.