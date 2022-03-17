News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Laclede County Accepting Culvert Bids

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 17, 2022 , ,

Road improvements are on tap in Laclede County and a request for bids is being released.

Officials say they need bids for metal culverts and the bands that support them, in order for the county to have the materials on hand they need to make improvements on several county roads slated for culvert updates.

The county says they’ve noticed a decline in the available materials and that the rising cost is also likely due to more supply chain issues.

If you’d like to submit a bid for the culverts and other supplies that meet MODOT’s specs, you can do so at the county offices by no later than March 29th.

