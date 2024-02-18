Human Remains Recovered In Osage County Belong To Derek Holtmeyer Missing Since July

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has announced the recovery and identification of human remains Osage County.

The highway patrol says the remains, identified as those belonging to 35-year-old Derek Holtmeyer, of Linn, were discovered last week, on the 8th, during a ground search in a wooded area near Chamois.

Holtmeyer was first reported as missing in July 2023 and the investigation was turned over to the highway patrol on the request of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office in October-2023.

The investigation into the disappearance and death of Holtmeyer continues.

No cause of death was immediately released.