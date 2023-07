A True Son is coming back home to Mizzou.

Evan Boehm, who starred on the 2013 and 2014 SEC East Championship Squads, returning to the Tigers to become the Assistant Director of Recruiting and Player Relations.

Boehm, a tremendous offensive lineman, was a freshman all -American and made a school record 52 consecutive starts.

The announcement was made yesterday and gives coach Drinkwitz another powerful voice from someone who has done it for the Tigers.