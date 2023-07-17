All Star Break Over – Results For Cards / Royals Fans Not To Shabby

The Cardinals come out of the All -Star break.

Winners in two of three against the Nationals. Rain postponed action Friday.

Turned into a day -night double header on Saturday.

Cardinals lost that first game but won the next two….Eight to four.

The final yesterday.

Jack Flaherty was at his final start in a Cardinals uniform.

Only time will tell as we get closer to that trade deadline.

Flaherty six innings. Three runs. Struck out seven. He’s now seven and five on the year.

Nolan Gorman hit his 18th home run of the season.

Paul Goldschmidt number 16 in the win.

The Royals going up against the very good Tampa Bay Rays.

Lose the first two.

Again also dealt with rain issues on Friday.

But the Royals double up the Rays yesterday eight to four.

Brady Singer gave up all four runs.

But he pitched eight innings to earn his sixth win of the year.

Drew Waters, Bobby Witt, Jr., M .J. Melendez, all with home runs.