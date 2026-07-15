Expectations For Business Conditions Approve In June

Expectations for better business conditions and real sales expectations improved substantially in June.

That’s according to the National Federation of Independent Business’s Small Business Optimism Index which rose 2.1 points to 97.4, nearing its 52-year average of 98.0.

At the same time, the Uncertainty Index fell 2 points from May to 89, remaining well above its historical average of 68 while the Small Business Employment Index remained essentially flat registering 100.2 in June.

A seasonally adjusted 32 percent of small business owners also reported job openings they could not fill in June which was up 3 points from May’s lowest level since May 2020.