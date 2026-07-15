Highway Patrol Trooper (Off-Duty) Tased in/after Lake Ozark Bar Fight

It’s not very often that you hear about a highway patrol trooper being tased by a city police officer. But that’s reportedly what happened along the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark.

Not many details are available but what is known, according to reports to KRMS, is the sequence of events happened during or after a bar fight. The apparent off-duty trooper was tased in the aftermath when he was leaving the scene while others were being temporarily detained.

Captain Scott White confirms to KRMS News that the highway patrol is aware of an incident involving a trooper assigned to Troop-B Macon and that the patrol’s Professional Standards Division has been notified.

The unnamed trooper remains on regular duty status while the administrative review process continues.