News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Health State News

Experts Caution Poultry Producers Over Bird Flu in Missouri

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 14, 2022 , ,
chicken

Poultry producers and backyard flock owners are being put on alert by the state Department of Agriculture about the presence of avian influenza in Missouri. The highly pathogenic influenza, a type-A virus commonly known as “bird flu,” is transmitted from bird-to-bird through fecal droppings, saliva and nasal discharges. According to Gene Schmitz, a livestock field specialist for University Extension, the bird flu is a serious disease which requires rapid response because it is highly contagious and often fatal to chickens. So far, the virus has been identified in Stoddard, Bates, Jasper and Lawrence counties. The release also says, despite the virus being deadly to poultry, chicken and other poultry products are still safe to eat if properly handled and cooked. More information for producers about the bird flu is available on the Department of Agriculture’s website.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Featured Stories Health Local News

Camden County EMA Says New System Working As Planned

Mar 14, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Health Local News

Mid-County Fire District Says Call Load Increasing

Mar 14, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News

Highway Patrol Releases Weekend Numbers

Mar 14, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Featured Stories Local News

Morgan County Releases Updates on Ivy Bend Body

Mar 15, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Featured Stories Health Local News

Camden County EMA Says New System Working As Planned

Mar 14, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Community Events Local News School News Top Stories

Bridal Cave Announces Expanded Scholarship Program

Mar 14, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

MODOT Announces More Local Road Work

Mar 14, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com