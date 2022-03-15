News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Highway Patrol Releases Weekend Numbers

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 14, 2022 ,

The St. Patrick’s Day weekend gets started on a quick note for the highway patrol with, at least, 34 arrests, statewide, from 6pm Friday until early Saturday morning for various offenses. There were three of those arrests here in the lake area. A 21-year-old from Barnett was taken into custody and is being held in Miller County without bond after failing to appear on a misdemeanor possession charge in Morgan County. The other two arrests…a 32-year-old from Quincy, Illinois, and an 18-year-old from Gravois Mills were released on summonses for misdemeanor possession in Camden County.

