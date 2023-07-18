FAA Report Shows Bird Strikes Reaching Second Highest Level In A Decade

The latest Federal Aviation Administration report shows wildlife strikes reached their second-highest level in over a decade and it’s costing the industry about $400-million a year and more than a billion worldwide.

A CBS News Correspondent went on a flight with pilot Joanna Marmom to get the details.

“When she’s not flying 737s for a commercial airline, you can spot first officer Joanna Marmon up here (in the sky) training aspiring pilots in a two seater Cessna. Part of the in flight classroom training at her and her husband’s flight school…..Beyond aviation. Keeping your head on a swivel for weather other aircraft and birds. Experts say 3000ft in the air is where a majority of wildlife strikes happen.”

So far, according to Mike Begier.…national coordinator for the Airport Wildlife Hazards Program…there have been more than 280-thousand strikes recorded to date.