The Osage Beach Police Department reports half-a-dozen arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says those arrests included 25-year-old Alissa Coons and 30-year-old Alan Lawson, both from Springfield, on felony drug charges.

Osage Beach police also arrested two others for alleged domestic assaults and one person each for DWI and on a warrant from Warren County for failure to appear on a larceny charge.