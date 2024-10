A fairly light week is reported by the Gravois Fire District with only 17 calls for the week ending this past Saturday with 13 of the calls being medical emergencies.

Deputy Chief Chad Nicholson says the other four calls included three traffic accidents and one mutual aid response to a commercial structure fire in the Osage Beach District.

With the 17 calls for the week, Gravois personnel have now responded to 1,158 calls for the year.