One Dead After Early-Morning Burglary in Camden County

A call reporting an early-morning burglary comes to an end with one person dead in Camden County.

Sergeant Scott Hines says it happened around 3:00 this morning at a residence on North Highway-7. Hines also says the caller told dispatch one of the alleged burglars was shot before a second suspect drove off northbound in an unknown make or model dark-colored vehicle.

Personnel from Lake West Ambulance and the Northwest Fire District also responded to provide medical care to the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation and the sheriff’s office notes that they do not believe there is a current active threat to the public.

KRMS News will release more information when made available from the sheriff’s office.