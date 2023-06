It was a fairly routine week for the Osage Beach Police Department with only four arrests reported for the week ending this past Sunday.

The arrests included: Johney Brown of Eldon and Brandon Wadlow of Osage Beach on drug charges along with Ryan Fate of Osage Beach on a domestic assault charge and Zachary Borgen, also from Osage Beach, on charges of harassment and unlawful use of a weapon.

Osage Beach police also conducted 47 traffic stops for the week.