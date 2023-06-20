University Of Missouri & State Government Investigating Possible Cyber Attack

The University of Missouri is investigating to determine if their servers were a victim of a cyber-attack.

The Russian based group: KLOP, is claiming responsibility.

They also say they’ve pierced and compromised MOVE-IT, which is a secure file sharing software used by corporations and institutions nationwide.

Including the UM system home office and by the University of Missouri St. Louis.

Governor Parson’s office of administration is investigating to determine whether or not any branches of state government were victimized by the cyber-attack.