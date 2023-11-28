Family Dispute Leads To Shooting That Injures One & Fatally Injures Another In Camdenton

Camdenton police now say a domestic dispute led to a Thanksgiving night shooting which injured one person and resulted in the alleged shooter turning the gun on himself.

A released indicates that officers were called to the 100-block of North High Street and discovered a 24-year-old male subject who had been shot in the back.

The man’s girlfriend told officers that she and her boyfriend were in the kitchen when an argument ensued with her 66-year-old father.

The boyfriend fled the residence, but was later treated in the backyard area before being flown to the hospital, where he was most recently described as being in stable condition.

The father was discovered deceased inside the residence from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No names were released in connection to the incident.