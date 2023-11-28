fbpx

Experts Say If You’re Picky About A Real Christmas Tree….Now Is The Time To Buy It

Now that the Thanksgiving holiday is over, for those who opt for the real thing, now is the time to start shopping for that Christmas tree.

 Jill Sidebottom with the National Christmas Tree Association has some advice….”We recommend that if you have a certain type of tree or size of tree that you want, that you shop early and be flexible about that highest bow.”

The good news…the National Christmas Tree Association doesn’t think that supply will be a problem this year but, when it comes to next year, that may be a very different case.

