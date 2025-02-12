Mayor McNabb to be Inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

A local lake area mayor has been chosen for an honor he may not have seen coming his way.

Camdenton Mayor John McNabb will be among the latest to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. In receiving the honor, McNabb’s coaching career spanned 72 individual sports seasons over 46 years including coaching 179 student athletes to qualifying for state track with 58 of them bringing home medals and other honors.

McNabb will be joined by his fellow inductees at the ceremony which will take place on March 11th at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.