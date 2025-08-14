Several Routes to be Resurfaced by MoDOT

Motorists are being given a heads-up by MoDOT about several areas where there may be some delays due to resurfacing projects.

The scheduled work was to have begun this week on Laclede County Route-E.

After Route-E is finished, the current planned order of work will then follow with routes ‘N’ and ‘W’ in Camden County, Route-C in Camden and Miller counties, then Route-A in Camden County.

The work is all weather permitting and motorists are being encouraged to buckle up, put down their cell phones, slow down and obey all traffic signs when driving through the work zones.

More information about the projects is available on MoDOT’s website.