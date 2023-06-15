Fatal Accident In Macks Creek Claims The Life Of 2

Two people are dead after a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on highway-54 in Macks Creek.

The highway patrol says it happened when 86-year-old Ruben Stoufer, of Macks Creek, crossed over the center striking head-on a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Brandyn Yates, of Urbana.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time but were pronounced dead at the scene.

54 was closed in both directions for about three hours.

The accident marks the 21st and 22nd fatalities so far this year in the highway patrol’s Troop-F coverage area.