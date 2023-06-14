Iberia Woman May Face Charges Following A Vehicle Accident In Miller County

An Iberia woman will have a future court date after being seriously hurt in a one-vehicle accident on highway-42 at Brays Church Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 10:00 Tuesday night when the vehicle driven by 37-year-old Cassandra Tidwell ran off the road and struck two embankments.

Tidwell, who was wearing a seat belt, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

The highway patrol also says that Tidwell is being charged with DWI and not staying in her lane.