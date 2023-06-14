Wed. Jun 14th, 2023

 

Iberia Woman May Face Charges Following A Vehicle Accident In Miller County

An Iberia woman will have a future court date after being seriously hurt in a one-vehicle accident on highway-42 at Brays Church Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 10:00 Tuesday night when the vehicle driven by 37-year-old Cassandra Tidwell ran off the road and struck two embankments.

Tidwell, who was wearing a seat belt, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

The highway patrol also says that Tidwell is being charged with DWI and not staying in her lane.

Reporter Mike Anthony

