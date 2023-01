The number of fatal motor vehicle accidents within the state Highway Patrol’s Troop F district – which covers The Lake Area – was down in 2022 but just slightly.

The Highway Patrol crash report site says the last 2022 fatality – in which an Eldon man was killed in a car-pedestrian case – was the 76th of the year.

Records show in 2021 Troop F investigated 79 traffic fatalities.