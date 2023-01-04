Governor Mike Parson Pardoned A Number Of People For 2022

An American political tradition among Presidents and Governors is alive and well.

Governor Mike Parson granted 21 pardons and approved two commutations in December.

A statement from his office says the official documents are filed and have been sent to the individuals.

Governor Parson inherited nearly 37-hundred pending clemency applications when he took office.

Since then he’s granted 434 pardons, approved 20 commutations, and denied or closed more than 18-hundred applications.

With around 15-hundred clemency files still open his office says Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing them and working to eliminate the backlog by the end of his administration.

