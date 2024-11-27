Father Accused Of Benton County Child Murder Takes Plea Deal In Case

There’s an update to a murder case that KRMS first brought you back in 2020.

According to Benton County court officials, James Mast has accepted a plea deal of second-degree murder & first-degree assault in the death of his four-year-old daughter.

Mast was facing charges of first-degree murder, along with 5 other charges that stemmed from a call to Benton County deputies to Mast’s home near Cole Camp.

Reports show that on December 19th of 2020, Mast’s daughter had been “dunked” into an icy pond numerous times, in order to “cast out” a demon inside her.

Upon arrival, Benton County Deputies discovered the lifeless child wrapped in a blanket and her body covered in severe purple bruises.

Sheriff Knox informed KRMS at the time that the girl’s parents had also been beaten, as well as another 2-year-old child, however an infant was unharmed.

Several others are also awaiting their own sentencing and trials dates, including co-defendant Kourtney Aumen, his wife Mary Mast, along with Ethan Mast, who’s not related to the other family members.

James Mast will not be facing his sentencing until Aumen’s case is resolved, as she’s currently being held on a mental health order.

Prosecutors say they are pursing “no more than life sentences” for both counts, and the previous six counts will be dropped if Mast cooperates in the plea deal.

Mary Mast entered a guilty plea in January last year, while Ethan Mast entered a guilty plea in February of 2022, and they are both awaiting their sentencing dates.