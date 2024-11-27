MDC Offers Help To Hunters In CWD Regions Regarding Carcass Disposal

Now that the November Firearms portion of the deer hunting season has come to an end, officials are reminding hunters to be careful on how they dispose of the carcass.

A portion of the Lake Area and other regions across Missouri are considered to be a CWD, or Chronic Wasting Disease region, and its why hunters can’t just simply “dump” the carcass anywhere.

“So if a hunter happened to harvest at a CWD positive deer, if they took that deer, transported it to a different location, and then throw the remains of the carcass on the landscape, it could spread CWD to the deer in that new location.”

Jason Isabella with the Missouri Department of Conservation says there are other alternatives to dispose of the carcass….

“So the best way for hunters to properly dispose of a deer carcass is to take the unused parts, double bag them, and then throw them out in their trash service. The next best option if they couldn’t do that, would be to leave the carcass remains on the property where they harvested the deer.”

Camden, Hickory, Laclede, Dallas, Maries, Osage, Cole & Pulaski Counties are designated as a CWD region.

Both the Firearms portion for the CWD Regions, and the Statewide Archery Season, start today (Wednesday) and will continue through December 1st.