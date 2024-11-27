Missouri Hits #5 On List Of States Providing This Year’s Turkeys

When you sit down to give thanks and then dig into that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, if the big meal includes turkey, you might be surprised to find out that producers in Missouri may have played a substantial role in getting your bird from the farm to your oven.

That’s according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center which says there were 15.5 million turkeys produced statewide this year placing the Show-Me State #5 across the country.

Other Missouri turkey-day numbers show there were an estimated 300-400,000 wild turkeys in 2024 contributing to the $1.5-million in live, prepared or preserved turkey meat exports to other countries.

As for turkey alternatives, there are more than 1,100 retail outlets statewide that can help you out.