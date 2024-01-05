Father Arrested In Connection To Student Sex Case At Laquey High

Prosecutors in Pulaski County file charges against a man for allegedly allowing his 16-year-old son to have sex with his teacher.

According to Prosecutors, Mark Creighton is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, which could result in three to ten years in state prison, but more charges may follow.

The 16-year-old’s teacher has been identified as 26-year-old Hailey Clifton-Carmack of Waynesville. She was a high school math teacher at Laquey R-5, and she’s facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, statutory rape, sexual contact with a student, and child molestation.

According to court documents, Clifton-Carmack left Missouri to go to Texas around December 23 and had not returned as of January 3, 2024.

Documents also show that Creighton reportedly knew his son and his son’s teacher were in a sexual relationship, and would use students as lookouts while they had sex in school.

They go on to say that Clifton-Carmack was recently divorced, and that she would will wear “tight or low-cut shirts” to show off her “headlights” and will wear tight leggings that “show off her body,” and that she often got in trouble with the administration for being “too close with students.”

As of this week, Clifton-Carmack (should she be picked up in Texas) has been ordered by a local judge to be held on a $250,000 cash-or-surety bond, with additional conditions that she “not have contact with any minor.”

As for Creighton, Prosecutors requested and received a $50,000 cash-or-surety bond for Creighton, with special conditions of him having no contact with Hailey Clifton-Carmack.

So far there have been no releases made by the Laquey School District about the case & ongoing investigation.

KRMS will continue to follow this story as more information is released.